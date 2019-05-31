Paris City Council Wants to Name Plaza After Late Princess Diana - Reports

A French official has stated that the council will hold a vote in June to rename a plaza after Diana to honour her for humanitarian work.

Paris City Hall announced Thursday that it wants to rename a small plaza after Princess Diana. The plaza is located near the spot of her tragic death. The site already has a golden flame-shaped monument in honour of the late British royal. It, as well as a nearby street, is currently named after opera singer Maria Callas.

READ MORE: Public SPEECHLESS as Princess Diana's Car Crash Turned Into Theme Park RIDE

The 36-year-old princess died on 31 August 1997 after her car crashed into a concrete pillar in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel. The crash also resulted in the deaths of her companion Dodi Fayed and the driver, Henri Paul.