Poland Summons Russian Envoy Over Placards at Kaczynski Plane Crash Site

WARSAW (Sputnik) - The Polish Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev over the information billboards installed in Smolensk, Russia near where the plane carrying late President of Poland Lech Kaczynski crashed in 2010, the ministry said in a statement.

"The content and the installment itself have not been confirmed with the Polish side … Poland expects Russia to provide explanations and remove the placards that are installed at the wreck site in Smolensk", the statement says.

In particular, Warsaw objects that the placards include the investigation results of the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), which has concluded that the wreck was caused by the crew’s decision not to reroute the aircraft amid unfavorable weather conditions. Poland does not recognize the IAC findings and has launched its own investigation, claiming Russia’s responsibility for the wreck.

On 17 May, the foreign ministers of Russia and Poland discussed the return of wreckage on the sidelines of the Council of Europe ministerial summit in Helsinki.

The Tu-154M aircraft carrying Kaczynski, his wife and high-rank Polish officials crashed in April 2010 when attempting to land through heavy fog near the Russian city of Smolensk. As Warsaw is still underway with its investigation, Russia keeps the debris of the plane, as required by its law, until all procedural requirements are completed by the Russian investigators.