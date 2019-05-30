Judge Brigitte Bierlein Becomes Austria's First Female Interim Chancellor

The lower house of the Austrian parliament on 27 May passed a no-confidence motion against Sebastian Kurz and his government amid a scandal involving Kurz's coalition partner, the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO).

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has nominated Constitutional Court President Brigitte Bierlein to be the first female interim chancellor to lead the Cabinet until the early elections, the presidential statement said.

The statement comes after the Austrian president on 28 May dismissed the country's government led by Kurz after a vote of no confidence passed by parliament. Until the appointment of an interim cabinet that will govern the country until the early elections in September, all members of the government will continue to perform their duties for several days, except for Kurz. The former Austrian chancellor said he was in contact with Van der Bellen last week, discussing possible further moves.

Earlier in May, then-Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache and all ministers from the Freedom Party (FPO), except for Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, resigned.

All the resignations have come as a result of a scandalous video released by several media outlets on 17 May showing Strache promising to fix public contracts in exchange for money from a woman wth "Latvian citizenship" that allegedly took place at a villa on the Spanish island of Ibiza in 2017.

