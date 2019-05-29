Kosovo Obstructs Evacuation of Russian UN Staffer Injured in Raids - Moscow

"It is outrageous that Pristina still obstructs evacuation of the UN Mission in Kosovo's staff member Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, savagely beaten up by its 'policemen,' to Belgrade", the embassy said.
At least 18 other people were detained in the raids, according to Kosovo's Hashim Thaci, because of resisting law enforcement officers.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the actions of the Kosovar police were conditioned by the long-standing Western support of the self-proclaimed republic.
In February 2008, Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia and was subsequently recognised by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, along with Russia, China, Greece, Israel and several other states, do not recognise it.
