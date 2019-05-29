Register
12:51 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Newspapers

    People With Right-Wing Views Have Lower Confidence in Media – Swedish Survey

    CC BY 2.0 / Jon S
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Only 24 percent of people with right-wing beliefs admittedly trust their daily newspapers, a major Swedish press survey has found.

    The farther to the right a person is, the lower the confidence he or she has in traditional news media,  the SOM Institute at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, has found.

    According to the survey, the position of the traditional media in Sweden has changed since in the 2000s, with many news sources and the social media challenging the established press and undermining their credibility.

    At present, slightly over half of the Swedish population of 10 million (or 56 percent) have solid confidence in radio and television as social institutions. For the daily press, however, the figure is only 33 percent.

    Notably, the survey revealed a vast gap in trust between people having left-wing and right-wing views. Younger people and right-winger sympathisers turned out to have the lowest confidence, as opposed to people holding left-wing views.

    READ MORE: Left-Wing Slant, #MeToo Scare Swedish Men Away From Feminism

    Only 44 and 24 percent of right-wingers have high confidence in radio and television and the daily press respectively, as opposed to 67 and 44 percent of left-wingers.

    “The confidence in the media falls the farther to the right a person's party sympathies lie. We find the lowest confidence among the Swedish Democrats' sympathisers, where slightly over 30 percent have confidence in radio and television and only 15 percent believe the daily press”, media researcher Ulrika Andersson said in a statement from the SOM Institute.

    Andersson ventured that the trust is lowest among people who feel that the news media fail to address social issues they themselves consider important.

    According to the report, right-wing and anti-immigration Sweden Democrats sympathisers are characterised by “a general distrust of both the establishment and a number of social institutions”.

    By contrast, people holding left-wing and centrist views who align with the Left, the Greens, the Social Democrats, the Centre and the Liberals, have an average trust level of 88 percent. Among right-of-the-centre sympathisers aligning themselves with the Moderate Party and the Christian Democrats, the trust level falls to 78 percent.

    READ MORE: Finnish Study Validates Jordan Peterson's Take on Nordic Feminism

    One of the reasons for this imbalance may the over-all left-wing slant of the Swedish press. A previous survey indicated that 41 percent of journalists identify with the Green Party and 15 percent identify with the Left Party (formerly known as the Communist Party).

    Despite only winning 4.4 percent of the general vote in 2018, the Greens are supported by over 50 percent of the staff at Swedish Radio and the national broadcaster SVT, the newspaper Forskning och Framsteg reported.

    By contrast, no major media outlets openly identify as right-wing or conservative. For instance, Dagens Nyheter, Sweden's largest morning daily, defines itself as “independently liberal”, whereas Aftonbladet, the largest evening daily, marks itself “independently social democrat”.

    READ MORE: 'Attack on Democracy' as Firecracker Hurled at Swedish Right-Wing Leader's Car

    Related:

    Swedish Newspaper Scolded for Renaming Christmas 'Winter Celebration'
    Entrepreneur Sues Swedish Newspaper for Libel Over "Russian Conspiracy"
    Outrage as Swedish TV Channel Stops 'Swexit' Ad Ahead of EU Parliament Vote
    Pagans, History Buffs Rage as Sweden Considers Banning "Nazi" Runes
    Tags:
    left-wing, right-wing, press, left-wing party, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse