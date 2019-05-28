UK Watchdog Launches Probe Into Labour's Alleged Discrimination Against Jews

"The Equality and Human Rights Commission is today launching a formal investigation to determine whether The Labour Party has unlawfully discriminated against, harassed or victimised people because they are Jewish," the statement said.
The statement stressed that the probe was set to determine whether party's members committed any unlawful acts, as well as whether Labour responded to "complaints of unlawful acts in a lawful, efficient and effective manner."
According to EHRC, results of the investigation will be published as soon as the probe is completed.
Labour has been facing allegations of anti-Semitism over the past few years. Several party members were suspended after it was revealed they had been involved in anti-Semitic actions. Corbyn has consistently rejected the accusations, pledging to redouble efforts to fight anti-Semitism within the party.
