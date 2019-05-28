UK Watchdog Launches Probe Into Labour's Alleged Discrimination Against Jews

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has launched on Tuesday a formal probe into allegations of anti-Jewish sentiment in the UK Labour Party, the watchdog said in a statement.

"The Equality and Human Rights Commission is today launching a formal investigation to determine whether The Labour Party has unlawfully discriminated against, harassed or victimised people because they are Jewish," the statement said.

The statement stressed that the probe was set to determine whether party's members committed any unlawful acts, as well as whether Labour responded to "complaints of unlawful acts in a lawful, efficient and effective manner."

According to EHRC, results of the investigation will be published as soon as the probe is completed.

In March, media reported that EHRC could launch an investigation into whether the Labour party’s handling of anti-Semitism cases had been in line with the Equality Act after a leak of party emails in which key party members and its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, asked to be copied in on anti-Semitism complaints to get familiar with the sensitive cases.

Labour has been facing allegations of anti-Semitism over the past few years. Several party members were suspended after it was revealed they had been involved in anti-Semitic actions. Corbyn has consistently rejected the accusations, pledging to redouble efforts to fight anti-Semitism within the party.