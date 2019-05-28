Italian Police Arrest Spanish Anarchist Accused of Attacking Lega Party Office

ROME (Sputnik) - The Italian police on Tuesday detained fugitive Spanish anarchist Juan Antonio Sorroche, who is accused of placing bombs near an office of the country's ruling Lega party in the northern province of Treviso in August.

The 42 year-old extremist has been on the run since spring 2017 after being sentenced to a year and nine months in prison by a Turin court. In January, this sentence was revised to six years and one month.

Sorroche, who was acting alone, placed two bombs outside the Lega office in the town of Villorba in August. One bomb exploded but left no causalities. The second explosive did not go off and was safely removed. The criminal was found with the help of DNA tests on traces left by him on the bombs.

The police reported that the arrest took place last week in the province of Brescia. The anarchist will face charges for carrying out a terrorist attack and attempting mass murder.