Sputnik Lithuania Senior Editor Says He Was Detained in Vilnius Airport

He explained that he'd been "detained with the wording 'threat to national security'" and "banned from entering the country for five years."
The authorities of the Baltic states have repeatedly sought to hinder the work of the Russian media. In April 2014, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry refused to accredit RIA Novosti correspondent Irina Pavlova, refusing to offer an explanation.
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that these incidents reflect a shared policy among the Baltic countries, specifying that cases of media oppression in the Baltic states "clearly show" that the claims of Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius that they are committed the principles of democracy and free speech are "demagogy".
All comments
Show new comments (0)