Serbian Army on High Alert Amid Reports of Kosovo Shooting

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognised by over 100 UN member states. Belgrade still considers Kosovo to be Serbian territory, while Russia, China and a number of other countries support Serbia by not recognising the independence of Kosovo.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has put the country's forces on high alert after reports about shootings by Kosovo forces in the predominantly Serbian area of North Mitrovica.

"ROSU forces penetrated into the territory of all four Serbian municipalities in the north of Kosovo, arresting members of the Kosovo police and [ethnic] Serbian civilians. There's currently no information on the number of arrested people. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has ordered to put the Serbian army on high alert," Serbia's national broadcaster said Tuesday.

The Serbian president said that a total of 23 ethnic Serbs and Bosniacs had been arrested. According to local reports,people are constructing barricades to impede the movement of the Kosovar forces.

READ MORE: US Wants Kosovo Army to Be in Control of the Disputed Territory — Analyst

Meanwhile, Kosovo's Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj wrote on Facebook that a police operation was allegedly being "conducted throughout Kosovo, directed at individuals involved in smuggling, organised crime and other criminal offences".

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on 17 February 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognised by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other countries have not recognised Kosovar independence.

In 2011, Serbia, under the pressure of Brussels, started negotiations on the normalisation of relations with Kosovar Albanians with the mediation of the European Union. The dialogue is currently suspended.