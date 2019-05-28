Register
09:24 GMT +328 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Muslim men pray

    Danish Prof Equates Islam With Nazism in Controversial Party Ad

    © East News / Alexander Widding
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Helmuth Nyborg, a 82-year-old Danish professor of psychology, is noted for his research on racial differences in intelligence. He is critical of overseas migration, which he believes will have a detrimental effect on average IQ levels in Denmark.

    The Danish anti-immigration party Stram Kurs ("Hard Line"), which idenfies itself as a group of "ethno-nationalist utilitarians", has presented 82-year-old psychology professor Helmuth Nyborg as one of its top candidates.

    In a film featured on the TV2 website, Nyborg has argued that Islam is a "dangerous totalitarian system" on par with socialism and Nazism and warned that it is taking over Denmark.

    "My childhood was destroyed by Nazism. I learned to distance myself from totalitarian systems. When I became interested in demographics — population forecasting and development — I discovered that Denmark is being taken over by yet another totalitarian system. Namely, Islam", Nyborg proclaimed in TV2's project "Speaking from the beer crate", where candidates share their thoughts while standing on an empty beer crate.

    "In 1966 <…> I entered university and entered Marxist milieus. There, I learned that socialism was as totalitarian as Nazism. I also had to distance myself from that as well", Nyborg explained in his "beer crate speech".

    READ MORE: Half of Danes Against Further EU Expansion, Say It's 'Gone to Far' — Survey

    On TV2's Facebook page, Nyborg's speech was met with mixed reactions. Some have accused the professor of holding "fascist" views, while others had another take on his controversial opinion.

    "He is old enough to remember what the resistance people said after the war: 'never again'. And remember that nationalism only leads to war and misery", a user commented.

    Nyborg is a controversial figure among the Danish public for his research on topics such as the inheritance of intelligence and the relationship between sex and intelligence. In one of his pieces, he reported a five-point average IQ difference in favour of men, which has led to strong reactions in the Danish public and academia. In another article, he argued that immigration from third-world countries to Denmark would cause a dysgenic effect on the country's average IQ over time.

    Prior to his career as an intelligence researcher at Aarhus University, Helmuth Nyborg spent time as a sailor and a world-class canoeist, winning a bronze medal at the 1960 summer Olympics in Rome.

    READ MORE: Dumb & Dumber: Research Claims Nordics Leaking IQ at Alarming Rate

    Despite only being founded in 2017, Stram Kurs has quickly risen to prominence, first through controversial street performances such as Quran burnings, which provoked mass unrest. Today, 120,000 Danes are estimated to throw their weight behind the Islam-critical party, which seeks to ban Islam and expel the country's Muslims, and according to several measurements, Stram Kurs may gain seats in parliament.

    Related:

    Danish Party Presents Plan for Full Asylum Stop, Deportations
    'Vote, or Get Voted Home': Danish Muslims Campaign to 'Influence Society'
    It's Official: Danish Quran-Burners to Make Their Debut in National Elections
    Tags:
    IQ, socialism, Nazism, Islam, Stram Kurs, Helmuth Nyborg, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Школьницы во время последнего звонка в Доме офицеров Забайкальского края в Чите
    Students Say Good Bye to School as Farewell Bell Rings Across Russia
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse