Register
20:32 GMT +327 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Exit poll results are displayed on a screen at the Plenary Hall during the election night for European elections at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, May 26, 2019

    Renaissance is Coming? European Election Shows Emerging 'New Right' Chorus

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    This year's ballot comes at a time when visions for the EU's future are as polarised as ever, with voters in some of the bloc's biggest economies indicating an apparent frustration with the European Union as it stands today.

    The 2019 election to the European Parliament was seen as a test for the popularity of the liberal democratic powerbrokers and the dawning "New Right".

    France's Emmanuel Macron, one of the principal champions of the EU project, called it the most important election in the European Union in four decades, citing an "existential threat" to the bloc.

    Euro-sculpture
    CC0
    Euro is Killing Economies, Social Structures & Jobs in EU States - UK Economist

    The projected results seem unsettling for the likes of the French president: the two biggest voting blocs in the European Parliament, the centre-right European People's Party and the centre-left Socialists and Democrats, are set to lose seats to Eurosceptics and Greens.

    The vote documents the rise of the right-wing sentiment from the side-lines to the centre of political discourse in the European Union — and it is noteworthy that it happened in some of the bloc's biggest powers, Italy, and France, and also the United Kingdom.

    Farage Can Throw a (Brexit) Party

    Anti-EU campaigners are projected to claim a large chunk of UK seats, with the Brexit Party winning just under a third of the vote. Nigel Farage's movement will now have 29 MEPS — twice as much as Labour and the Tories combined.

    This marks a major victory for the Brexit Party, which was launched just six weeks ago, and clearly indicates voter anger over draw-out departure from the EU but does not necessarily mean immediate changes on the national political arena.

    Nigel Farage is probably aware of that. He is still waiting for the current deadlock to be resolved, but says the election results send a "massive message" to the government.

    Farage said the results of the vote reflected a "real sense of frustration" among UK citizens, who felt that the Conservatives "broke their promises".

    Indeed, a recent survey indicates that 60 per cent of UK voters felt disenchanted with the political systems both at home and in the EU (the discontent was bigger only in Greece and France).

    In line with that sentiment, the Brexit Party dominated the polls in every region of England apart from London, coming first in Wales and second in Scotland (the results from Northern Ireland are expected on Tuesday).

    Farage now demands that his party plays a role in Brexit talks and warns that its success could completely reshape British politics if Brexit is not delivered by the 31 October deadline.

    Salvini Announces a 'European Renaissance'

    The Italian Eurosceptic Five Star Movement (M5S) is set to come third in the just-held election with 17.1 per cent, trailing behind the Social Democrats (22.7 per cent) and Matteo Salvini's Lega (34.3 per cent).

    Italy's flamboyant deputy head of government/interior minister was more free-spoken that his British fellow-thinker.

    While praising Farage's success in the UK, he heralded the beginning of a new time for the union. "A new Europe is born. I am proud that the League is participating in this new European renaissance," he said in Milan after learning about the exit poll results.

    He stated the polls highlighted that Europe was "tired of being a slave" to elites and corporations.

    Lega's victory did not come as a surprise, given strong anti-EU sentiment in Italy. According to a European Parliament survey, just 44 per cent of Italians would vote to stay in the EU — the lowest percentage of all member states, including Britain.

    This disillusionment helped Lega, which claimed just 6.2 per cent of the vote in the last EU ballot, complete its transformation from a once-fringe Eurosceptic party into a formidable political force.

    READ MORE: Salvini, Allies Present Themselves as Movement That Will Change Europe — Journo

    Salvini, an unapologetic opponent of illegal immigration into Italy and the EU, as well as a critic of the EU's handling of asylum seekers, went on to become the most prominent figure of the European "New Right".

    He has gone to great lengths to deliver on his main electoral pledge − to stop the influx of illegal arrivals − by closing Italian ports for banning migrant-rescue ships and shutting down a number of migrant reception centres in Italy.

    French Nationalists Emerge Victorious… Again

    It seems that a big chunk of French voters have grown weary of President Macron, as his centrist La Republique en Marche party is projected to come in second with 22.4 per cent.

    Marine Le Pen, who lost to Macron in the 2017 general election, struck back this year, with her National Rally topping the polls with 23.3 per cent. Le Pen almost managed to replicate the 2014 success, when her party, then called the National Front, was first with 24.85 per cent.

    In this election, Macron was widely seen as a champion of globalism and multilateralism; Le Pen, on the other side is known to be an opponent of what she once called European "ultra-liberalism" and "savage globalisation".

    Marine Le Pen
    © REUTERS / Philippe Laurenson
    Le Pen Calls for Dissolving Parliament as Her Party Wins France's EU Vote

    Interestingly, Macron's popularity plummeted in the wake of his inability to calm down the Yellow Vest movement, which protests against poverty and social burdens and is not associated with a conservative agenda.

    Le Pen, meanwhile, campaigned on an anti-immigration, anti-Brussels platform, saying that she wants to replace current free trade arrangements with "fair trade" and restore customs protection.

    There is one important thing that distinguishes her policy from that of UK winners, however. Unlike die-hard Brexiteer Nigel Farage, Marine Le Pen, who had earlier called for a 'Frexit', has abandoned her plans for departing the EU in view of turmoil across the English Channel and now suggests transforming the EU into an association where each nation-state would retain more sovereignty.

    It falls in line with results of recent surveys, which showed that most French voters were among those most disillusioned with the EU, but were opposed to pulling out of the bloc.

    What's in the East?

    Although Marine Le Pen and her father, as well as Nigel Farage, have been on the horizon for quite a while, it is the emergence of nationalist politicians and parties in smaller countries of Central and Eastern Europe that prompted Brussels to sound the alarm.

    Perhaps the most vivid supporting examples can be found in Poland and Hungary, where the ruling right-wing parties are seen as scoring big wins.

    The Fidesz party of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban could secure a landslide victory with 56 per cent of the vote, Hungarian exit polls say. Orban has come to grips with liberal democratic MEPs and European Council President Donald Tusk in particular over an apparent clash of values.

    READ MORE: While EU Lashing Out at Orban, Hungary Finds Allies in Italy, US

    The PM has come to be known as one of the staunchest anti-immigration advocates in Europe and has fiercely opposed the idea of accepting refugees from other European countries under migrant resettlement schemes proposed by the European Union, winning praise from Matteo Salvini.

    A Hungarian scenario is likely to unfold in Poland, where the ruling right-wing Law and Justice Party is expected to claim over 45 per cent of the vote. This result is seen as popular approval of the Eurosceptic government, which has good electoral prospects

    Poland, where its 15-year anniversary of EU membership was marked by nationalist rallies, is facing a growing gap with Brussels.

    Hungary's Orban this year suggested that Warsaw could form an anti-immigration alliance with Rome to work within the European Parliament. Now, it seems, the prospects for such a chorus in Europe are more foreseeable and likely than ever.

    Tags:
    right-wing, 2019 European Parliament Elections, Brexit Party, National Rally, Lega Party, European Union, Matteo Salvini, Nigel Farage, Marine Le Pen, Viktor Orban, Italy, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Школьницы во время последнего звонка в Доме офицеров Забайкальского края в Чите
    Students Say Good Bye to School as Farewell Bell Rings Across Russia
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse