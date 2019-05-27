Austrian Chancellor Kurz Loses No-Confidence Vote Amid Video Scandal

Last week, the O3 radio station reported that Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had approved the list of new ministers who would replace those who resigned over a recent video featuring Austrian Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache allegedly making an illegal deal.

Austrian lawmakers from the Social Democrats and the right-wing Freedom Party have passed a motion of no confidence in the government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. The Freedom Party was in coalition with Kurz until last week, when the party found itself in a centre of a political scandal involving it's then-leader Strache.

German media outlets reported that back in 2017, Strache discussed with a woman a deal that would see her acquire the Kronen Zeitung newspaper and gaining access to several government projects in exchange for favorable media coverage for the politician ahead of the 2017 general election. While media claimed that the woman was Russian, the official, who has described the video as an attempted "political assassination", said that she was from Latvia.

