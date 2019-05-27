German Court Fines Men for Wearing ‘Sharia Police’ Uniforms

A lower court acquitted the group but a retrial in a higher court of Wuppertal led to a guilty verdict for all seven men, aged 27 to 37, according to the Rheinische Post newspaper. Their lawyers said they would appeal.
The suspects filmed themselves wearing fluorescent vests that bore the sign of "Shariah police." They patrolled the streets of Wuppertal and handed out pamphlets on the norms of conduct in the city, which forbade drinking and gambling.
