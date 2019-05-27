German Court Fines Men for Wearing ‘Sharia Police’ Uniforms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A regional court in the western German city of Wuppertal on Monday found seven men guilty of breaking a law on uniforms for intimidating the community while dressed up as "Sharia police."

A lower court acquitted the group but a retrial in a higher court of Wuppertal led to a guilty verdict for all seven men, aged 27 to 37, according to the Rheinische Post newspaper. Their lawyers said they would appeal.

READ MORE: Islamist Preacher Behind SHARIA POLICE in German City Set to Be Freed — Reports

© Photo : Pixabay Council of Europe Condemns Sharia Councils in UK for Contradicting Human Rights

The men were reportedly fined between 300 euros ($336) and 1,800 euros ($2,015). The court proved they knowingly invoked the image of a violent militant Islamist group that enforced strict Islamic laws.

The suspects filmed themselves wearing fluorescent vests that bore the sign of "Shariah police." They patrolled the streets of Wuppertal and handed out pamphlets on the norms of conduct in the city, which forbade drinking and gambling.