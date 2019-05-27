UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid Announces Bid for Prime Minister's Office

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday announced his intention to run for leadership of the Conservative Party and prime minister's office.

"I’m standing to be the next leader of @Conservatives & Prime Minister of our great country. We need to restore trust, bring unity and create new opportunities across the UK. First and foremost, we must deliver Brexit. Join @TeamSaj to help me do just that #TeamSaj" Javid said on Twitter.

Sajid Javid's remark comes after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation as Tory leader on Friday, effective 7 June. May said that she would continue to lead the government until her successor is chosen.

Currently, Home Secretary Sajid Javid is the second most-preferred Conservative politician, while Secretary of State for Environment Michael Gove holds third position.

As figures stand today, about 28 per cent of Britons believe that Boris Johnson would become a good prime minister. Therefore, he is ahead of other potential candidates to replace Theresa May, according to a YouGov poll.