US Ambassador Urges Jews in Germany Not to Fear Wearing Kippah

Germany's government commissioner on anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, told Funk media group in a Saturday interview he could no longer “advise Jews to wear the kippah everywhere all the time in Germany,” due to increasing anti-Semitism and anti-Jewish attacks there.

The US government’s ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, has stated Jews in the country have no need to conceal their religious identity, and called on them to wear traditional skullcaps in defiance of a statement from Germany’s government commissioner on anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, that Jews should avoid wearing a kippah in public, reports The Jerusalem Post.

“The opposite is true,” tweeted Grenell.

“Wear your kippa. Wear your friend’s kippa. Borrow a kippa and wear it for our Jewish neighbors. Educate people that we are a diverse society.”

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin responded to this on Sunday in a strongly-worded statement where he admitted to being “shocked” by Klein’s interview, calling the warning to Jews regarding the cap as a “capitulation to anti-Semitism” and glaring proof that Jews were unsafe there, reported AFP.

“Fears about the security of German Jews are a capitulation to anti-Semitism and an admittance that, again, Jews are not safe on German soil,” the Israeli President added.

“We will never submit, will never lower our gaze and will never react to anti-Semitism with defeatism,” said Rivlin.

The remarks by Grenell echo Chief Rabbi David Lau’s plea back in April 2018 that Jews should “keep wearing it [the skullcap] proudly.”

Lau responded to the head of Germany’s central council of Jews, Dr. Josef Schuster – who urged Jews to take off their kippah when visiting large cities – that “Jews should not be demanded to remove their skullcaps from their heads.”

Rather “Germany’s law enforcement authorities should be appealed to in order to ensure the safety of Jews in Germany,” said the Rabbi.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Centre, told The Jerusalem Post by email: “Unacceptable, Germany! Jews should never be relegated to second-class citizens. Stand with your Jewish neighbors, punish antisemitism.”

Solomon Bali, a prominent Bulgarian Jew, tweeted in response to Klein’s announcement: “total capitulation of democracy”.

In 2018, at least 1,083 anti-Semitic incidents were registered in the country, which is 14 percent up from the previous year, according to a non-governmental research and information centre on anti-Semitism in Berlin.

Interior Ministry data shows anti-Semitic crimes rose by 20 percent in Germany last year.