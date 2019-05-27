UK’s Labour Shadow Chancellor Calls for General Election, 2nd Brexit Vote

"Of course I want a general election. But I realise how difficult this is to secure… So yes if, as likely GE [is] not possible, then I support going back to the people in another referendum", McDonnell tweeted.
He said Labour "can’t hide" from the hit it took last night in the European elections. He said that the party must now unite by taking the Brexit issue back to the people in a public vote and promised to do his best to block a no-deal exit from the European Union in October.
The Labour is currently projected to win 10 seats in the European Parliament. The newly created Brexit Party of Nigel Farage came out on top with 28 seats, while the Conservatives won only three mandates.
