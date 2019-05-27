UK’s Labour Shadow Chancellor Calls for General Election, 2nd Brexit Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor of the United Kingdom’s Labour party, called on Monday for a general election and a second Brexit referendum, after the party’s poor showing in the European elections.

"Of course I want a general election. But I realise how difficult this is to secure… So yes if, as likely GE [is] not possible, then I support going back to the people in another referendum", McDonnell tweeted.

So people are absolutely clear what I am saying.Of course I want a general election. But I realise how difficult this is to secure.I will do anything I can to block no deal Brexit. So yes if,as likely GE not possible, then I support going back to the people in another referendum — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) 27 мая 2019 г.

He said Labour "can’t hide" from the hit it took last night in the European elections. He said that the party must now unite by taking the Brexit issue back to the people in a public vote and promised to do his best to block a no-deal exit from the European Union in October.

The statement comes hours after Reuters said that Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, said that Britons should be asked again on Brexit, either through a general election or a second referendum.

The Labour is currently projected to win 10 seats in the European Parliament. The newly created Brexit Party of Nigel Farage came out on top with 28 seats, while the Conservatives won only three mandates.