European Commission Holds Weekly Press Conference Day After EU Parl't Election

The European Commission is holding a press conference on the official results of the elections that were held across EU member states from 23-26 May.

According to the preliminary results, the European People's Party (EPP) has secured some 179 seats, while the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats has won 150. As things stand, the two factions will not be able to form a majority coalition, which requires at least 376 seats in the European Parliament.

The new members of the European Parliament will serve a five-year term, from 2019 to 2024, and spend their time between the two European Parliament buildings, in Strasbourg and Brussels.

