Finland National Coalition Party Secures 3 Seats in EU Parliament - Officials

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland's conservative National Coalition Party won the European Parliament elections with 20.8 percent of the vote, securing three seats in the European legislature, Finland's Ministry of Justice said.

The Green League took second place with 16 percent of the vote, followed by the Social Democrats with 14.6 percent and the populist Finns Party with 13.8 percent. Each of the three parties got two seats in the European Parliament.

The National Coalition Party (Kansallinen Kokoomus, KOK) came third on 14 April parliamentary election in Finland having gained 17 percent of the vote, only 0.7 percent less than the leader, the Social Democratic Party, and 0.5 percent less than the Finns Party.

The National Coalition Party was founded in 1918 by the merger of the Old Finn Party and the Young Finn Party. During the 1920s, the KOK was focused on preventing the spread of the Communist ideology in the country. However, the party subsequently and repeatedly updated its program, moving on to dynamic conservatism.

The party supports center-right liberal conservatism and stands for the national traditions, language and the Finnish culture. Its fundamental values are the provision of school education for everyone, gender equality, respect for the environment among other issues. The current leader of the party is Petteri Orpo.

European parliament elections were held from Thursday to Sunday across 28 EU member states. Finland holds 13 out of the 751-legislative EU body.

