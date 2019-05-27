Czech PM's ANO Party Gains 6 Seats in EU Parliament - Statistics Office

According to the agency, the Civic Democratic Party came in second with 14.5 percent of the vote and doubling its number of seats to four. The anti-establishment Czech Pirate party won 13.9 percent of the votes and will hold three seats in the new parliament.
European parliament elections were held from Thursday to Sunday across 28 EU member states. The Czech Republic holds a total of 21 out of the 751-legislative EU body.
Seats are allocated on the basis of population of each member state. At the same time, gender equality must be guaranteed, women should occupy a little more than one third of the seats in the parliament.
The last elections to the European Parliament were held from 22-25 May 2014, and became the largest transnational elections. The main European political parties for the first time nominated their candidates for a president of the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union.
