Czech PM's ANO Party Gains 6 Seats in EU Parliament - Statistics Office

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Czech Republic's ruling centrist ANO party, led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, won the European Parliament elections with 21.18 percent, increasing its seats in the legislature from four to six, the Czech statistical office said.

According to the agency, the Civic Democratic Party came in second with 14.5 percent of the vote and doubling its number of seats to four. The anti-establishment Czech Pirate party won 13.9 percent of the votes and will hold three seats in the new parliament.

European parliament elections were held from Thursday to Sunday across 28 EU member states. The Czech Republic holds a total of 21 out of the 751-legislative EU body.

READ MORE: EU Citizens Vote on Final Day of European Parliament Elections

Seats are allocated on the basis of population of each member state. At the same time, gender equality must be guaranteed, women should occupy a little more than one third of the seats in the parliament.

© REUTERS / Alkis Konstantinidis Tsipras Calls for Snap General Elections in Greece - Reports

The required minimum threshold is between 2 percent and 5 percent. These conditions are fulfilled by: Croatia, the Czech Republic, France (depending on the constituency), Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia (5 percent); Austria, Italy and Sweden (4 percent); Greece (3 percent); and Cyprus (1.8 percent). The other member states apply no threshold.

The last elections to the European Parliament were held from 22-25 May 2014, and became the largest transnational elections. The main European political parties for the first time nominated their candidates for a president of the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union.

READ MORE: Le Pen Calls for Dissolving Parliament as Her Party Wins France's EU Vote