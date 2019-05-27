Corbyn Calls for UK General Elections, Second Brexit Referendum - Report

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK opposition Labour Party, said Sunday that Britons should be asked again on Brexit, either through a general election or a second referendum, Reuters reported.

"With the Conservatives disintegrating and unable to govern, and parliament deadlocked, this issue will have to go back to the people, whether through a general election or a public vote […] Over the coming days we will have conversations across our party and movement, and reflect on these results on both sides of the Brexit divide", Corbyn was quoted as saying by Reuters.

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced in an emotional farewell that she would resign as the Tories party chief on 7 June. She said she was regretting her failure to deliver Brexit. Soon after that, Corbyn called via Twitter on “whoever becomes the new Tory leader” to organize general elections in the country. A snap poll by YouGov suggests that 46 percent of the British back the idea.

The EU-UK divorce, indeed, became the key issue during May's term as prime minister. Earlier this week, May presented a new version of a Brexit plan with a concession on a second referendum and promise of a closer alignment with the European Union on trade. However, the plan was met with disappointment in her own Cabinet.

May, who sided with Remain campaign ahead of the Brexit referendum, became the prime minister shortly after the 2016 vote and took charge of divorce negotiations. However, the divorce deal agreed with the European Union, has been rejected by the UK parliament three times. Instead of leaving the European Union on 29 March this year, the United Kingdom was given an extension until 31 October.

