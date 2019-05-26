Police Find Chemicals Linked to Recent Blast in Germany’s Halberstadt - Reports

A police spokesperson in the German city of Halberstadt has reported that law enforcement found what is believed to be explosive chemicals after an earlier blast in a residential building resulted in one person sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, according to Tag 24.
Nearly 650 residents have left the area and the nearby highway was partially cordoned.
READ MORE: Blast in Wuppertal, Germany Leaves 25 People Injured — Police (VIDEO)
A blast rocked a residential building in Germany's Halberstadt after midnight, injuring a 43-year-old man. He is not in a life-threatening condition.
According to a city spokesman, the building's doors and windows were damaged in the explosion. Other nearby buildings weren't affected by the blast.
All comments
Show new comments (0)