Police Find Chemicals Linked to Recent Blast in Germany’s Halberstadt - Reports

Around 600 people have been evacuated in a 300-metre radius of the Minslebener Strasse area in Germany's Halberstadt, according to Tag 24.

A police spokesperson in the German city of Halberstadt has reported that law enforcement found what is believed to be explosive chemicals after an earlier blast in a residential building resulted in one person sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, according to Tag 24.

Nearly 650 residents have left the area and the nearby highway was partially cordoned.

A blast rocked a residential building in Germany's Halberstadt after midnight, injuring a 43-year-old man. He is not in a life-threatening condition.

According to a city spokesman, the building's doors and windows were damaged in the explosion. Other nearby buildings weren't affected by the blast.