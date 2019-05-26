Italy Deputy PM Matteo Salvini Casts Ballot in EP Vote (VIDEO)

Italians headed to polling stations on Sunday to cast their ballots on the final day of the 2019 European Parliament vote which kicked off on Thursday. Italy is electing the 9th Italian delegation to the European Parliament as part of the European elections held across the bloc.

Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister, interior minister and leader of the Lega Party, is casting his vote in the 2019 European Parliament elections in the city of Milan.

The right-wing Lega Party is expected to make gains in the vote, winning up to 26 seats in the next European Parliament compared to the 6 seats it currently holds, according to some estimations.

EU voters are voting from Thursday to Sunday to elect new members of the 751-strong European Parliament. According to EU parliament data, more than 426 million European citizens are eligible to vote. Each country sets its own election day.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE