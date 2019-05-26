Manfred Weber Casts His Vote in Germany's European Parliament Elections

Leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament and member of the Christian Social Union in Bavaria Manfred Weber has cast his vote in the 2019 European Parliament elections.

German voters will choose the country's ninety-six Members of the European Parliament from among forty-one parties through a proportional list system.

Currently, the European Parliament consists of 751 members, who are elected by direct universal suffrage for a five-year term. Each country sets the day of voting itself.

The minimum age for a candidate to stand in the European elections varies from 18 to 25 years, depending on the country.

