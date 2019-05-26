Norway Announces New Round of Oslo Talks on Venezuelan Crisis - Statement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norway's Foreign Ministry announced that his country would host another round of talks between the main political actors involved in the ongoing Venezuelan political crisis next week.

"We announce that the representatives of the main political actors in Venezuela have decided to return to Oslo next week to continue a process facilitated by Norway", the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to continue supporting the dialogue between the parties involved in the Venezuelan political crisis and commended the Venezuelan parties for their efforts in the dialogue.

READ MORE: Ranking US Senator Calls for Invasion of Venezuela if Maduro Refuses to Resign

Oslo hosted talks last week between envoys of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido and representatives of President Nicolas Maduro in a bid to broker an end to the crisis in the Latin American country.

© AP Photo / Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Venezuela to Get $400Mn in Humanitarian Aid From US Senate Foreign Relations CMTE

Venezuela has been mired in crisis since January when Guaido proclaimed himself the country's interim president. Washington and its allies endorsed Guaido and called on Maduro to step down. In addition, the United States seized billions of dollars in Venezuelan oil assets.

Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet and take control over Venezuela’s natural resources.

READ MORE: #TrumpUnblockVenezuela: A Timeline of US Sanctions, Violations Against Venezuela

Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Notably, Norway was among the EU countries that have not endorsed Guaido as the Venezuelan interim president.