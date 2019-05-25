Register
    Former Brexit Secretary Raab to Run for Conservative Party Leadership - Reports

    Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, who left the UK cabinet in November over the disagreement with the government on the departure from the European Union, announced on Saturday he would run for the Conservative party leadership, Reuters reported.

    "To deliver Brexit successfully will require focus, discipline and resolve […] As a former Foreign Office lawyer and Brexit Secretary I have the experience", Raab said in an article for the Mail on Sunday newspaper, cited by Reuters.

    On Friday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she would step down as leader of the ruling Conservative Party on 7 June over her failure to deliver Brexit. The process for electing the party’s new leader will begin next week, with May supposed to remain in office until her successor is appointed.

    READ MORE: A 'Game of Thrones': What Happens To Brexit After PM May Leaves No 10?

    Efforts to implement the UK-EU divorce became the key issue during May's tenure. Over recent months, the prime minister has been under intense pressure, with her withdrawal agreement having been thrice rejected by the lower house. The Brexit deal has largely disrupted national politics over provisions on the Northern Irish border and future economic cooperation with the bloc.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement, at Downing Street in London, Britain, May 24, 2019
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    UK PM May Announces Resignation Amid Brexit Row (VIDEO)
    The latest draft of May’s Brexit plan has similarly met a backlash from her cabinet and other lawmakers, contributing to calls for the prime minister to resign.

    A recent poll revealed that former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is the only candidate to head the ruling Conservative Party who might potentially consolidate Tory voters amid the party's crisis of confidence.

    The survey asked people who voted Conservative in 2017 whether they would be more or less likely to vote for the party in the next general election if a certain candidate was at its helm. When looking at the difference between "more likely" and "less likely" responses, Johnson turned out to be the only person with a positive rating of 2 per cent, a Politico-Hanbury poll revealed last week.

    READ MORE: 'Don't Want to Copy Chaos': Brexit Ordeal Scares Off Danish EU-Sceptics

    Environment Secretary Michael Gove and former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, both also Brexiteers, received —13 and —11 per cent ratings respectively, the poll revealed.

    After the 2017 snap election called by Prime Minister Theresa May, the ruling Conservative Party remained in government but lost 13 seats in the parliament as Labour gained 30. At the time, Tories were backed by 42.4 per cent of UK voters.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
