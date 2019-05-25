Over 200 Migrants Rescued in Mediterranean Sea by Maltese Forces - Reports

Two separate rescue operations took place late Friday, the local media reported.
READ MORE: Clearance of San Ferdinando Migrant Camp in Southwestern Italy Begins — Reports
The migrants, including women and children, were crossing the sea on dinghies. At least one pregnant woman was among those rescued by the Maltese forces, according to the spokesman.
The EU has been challenged by migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing their home countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
Relocation of migrants within the bloc has caused tensions within EU countries, with Malta, in particular, reaching an agreement with eight EU states to relocate migrants stranded off its coast on charity vessels after sea rescue operations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)