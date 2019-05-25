Register
25 May 2019
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May dances a few steps as she takes the stage to give her keynote address on the fourth and final day of the Conservative Party Conference 2018 at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, central England, on October 3, 2018

    "Theresa May" Strips Off in Jaw-Dropping Britain's Got Talent Audition (PHOTOS)

    Europe
    Theresa May is known to have a thing for awkward dance moves, and an impersonator has staged a dance routine that gradually transformed into a striptease.

    A Theresa May impersonator has performed a provocative ‘Maybot' dance at an audition for Britain's Got Talent, leaving both the audience and judges in shock.

    In Saturday's episode of the TV show, yoga teacher Kath Thompson mocked the UK prime minister's viral robotic dance moves during her trip to Africa last year.

    Thompson, 56, arrived on stage to ABBA's Dancing Queen, wearing a grey wig and Theresa May's signature red jacket coupled with leopard print shoes.

    To jazz it up, the act started peeling off her clothes, and by the end of the routine, she was waving EU and UK flags in a cut-out black leotard.

    The performance, which came just a day after the prime minister announced her resignation over the Brexit chaos, received a standing ovation.

    "That was unbelievable," judge Simon Cowell told Thompson. "The fact that you've come on and have chosen our show, I think it's amazing."

    "I really appreciate you for doing that, it means an awful lot, thank you. I think we got to know you better," he added.

    David Walliams said it was "one of the most fun things" he has ever seen, joking: "And if this doesn't solve Brexit, I don't know what will."

    Last October, the prime minister boogied on stage at a Tory Party conference to Dancing Queen as well, in a self-deprecating reference to her dance in Africa.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she announces her resignation outside 10 Downing street in central London on May 24, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / Isabel Infantes
    'Impossible to Predict' - Academic on Theresa May’s Successor as British PM

    However, the embattled Theresa May, whose entire three-year tenure was scarred by Brexit negotiations, has hardly had many reasons to bust a move as of late. On Friday, she announced that she would step down as Tory leader in two weeks, citing her inability to deliver Brexit.

    Her withdrawal agreement has suffered three defeats at the hands of UK lawmakers, and she has tried to reach a cross-party compromise with Labour and floated the idea of a second vote on Brexit in a bid to get her deal through parliament − these moves alienated her from some members of her own party.

    Theresa May's departure as Tory leader will trigger a leadership contest, with Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove emerging as the early front-runners. The winner of the leadership election will become Britain's next PM. Until then, May is expected to stay in No. 10.

