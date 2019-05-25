Lyon Bomb Attacker Still on the Run, No One Claimed Responsibility - Prosecutor

Even though the suspect was recorded on CCTV, law enforcement has been unable to identify the suspect because he was wearing sunglasses and a cap, Reuters reported on Saturday citing French police.

No terror group or individual has yet claimed responsibility for the recent bomb attack in the French city of Lyon which left 13 people wounded, French anti-terrorism prosecutor Remy Heitz said on Saturday.

© REUTERS / EMMANUEL FOUDROT Likely Image of Suspect in Lyon Bomb Attack Made Public

In addition, Heitz stated that man suspected of planting the bomb is still on the run.

The remarks come after French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet told BFMTV that the Paris Prosecutor's Office was studying if the individuals behind the recent attack in Lyon had conspired to commit a terrorist act.

On Friday, an explosion took place in downtown Lyon, not far from a bakery at the intersection of Victor Hugo Street and Sala Street, near Bellecour Square — one of the city's tourist attractions.

As shown by CCTV cameras, a man, aged 30-35, rode a bicycle to the bakery and set aside a suitcase, which subsequently exploded.