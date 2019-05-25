Register
13:46 GMT +325 May 2019
    A member of the Christian Union party's faction wears a Jewish skullcaps, or kippa, during a debate at the German parliament Bundestag, about the 70th anniversary of the founding of the state Israel, in Berlin, Thursday, April 26, 2018

    Jews Warned Not to Wear Kippahs in Some Parts of Germany Amid Anti-Semitism Rise

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreibe
    Europe
    The past year has reportedly seen a further increase in anti-Semitic incidents in Germany, leaving some elements of the Jewish community concerned about expressing their faith in public.

    Felix Klein, the German government's top official against anti-Semitism, has urged Jews not to wear kippahs in some parts of the country.

    The Funke media group cited Klein as saying that “my opinion has unfortunately changed compared with what it used to be” on the issue.

    “I cannot recommend to Jews that they wear the skullcap at all times everywhere in Germany”, he said, without elaborating on what places and times might be risky.

    His remarks come after Josef Schuster, the head of Germany's Central Council of Jews, told the Radioeins broadcaster  in April 2018 that he advises individuals “against showing themselves openly with a kippah in a big-city setting in Germany, and wear a baseball cap or something else to cover their head instead”.

    Schuster made the remarks after two men wearing Jewish skullcaps were insulted and attacked by three people in Berlin earlier that month, with one of them identified by police as a 19-year-old Syrian asylum-seeker.

    In 2018, at least 1,083 anti-Semitic incidents took place in Germany, which is 14 percent more than the previous year, according to the non-governmental research and information centre anti-Semitism in Berlin (Rias).

    Bjoern Hoecke, chairman of the Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) in the German state of Thuringia, leaves after a press statement in Erfurt, central Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    'We Have an Imported Anti-Semitism in Germany' - AfD Party Member
    Rias project manager Benjamin Steinitz noted that anti-Semitism is taking “threatening forms” and becoming blatant. The number of anti-Semitic attacks increased from 18 to 46 and the number of threats increased from 26 to 46.

    However, the number of unreported anti-Semitic cases may be higher, Rias claimed, adding that most such incidents do not constitute a criminal offence but are still traumatic for their targets.

    Tags:
    incidents, individuals, government, anti-Semitism, Germany
    Votre message a été envoyé!
