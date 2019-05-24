Twitter Erupts With Meme Mania Over Prime Minister Theresa May's Resignation

Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation on the morning of 24th May in floods of tears - although Twitter users only seemed to cry tears of laughter, savagely skewering the premier and her record in office with a vast variety of memes, which were widely shared across the social metwork.
She declared she will resign as Conservative leader on 7th June, triggering a leadership contest that the party hopes will conclude by the end of July. A number of MPs have already announced their intention to run.
However, not all the meme-makers were so jovial — some were less enthused about the prospect of May leaving Downing Street, as it could mean Boris Johnson replaces her.
