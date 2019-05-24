UK Foreign Secretary to Announce Conservative Leadership Bid at Appropriate Time

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Friday he would announce his candidacy for the Conservative Party leadership "at the appropriate time," following Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement that she would resign.

"I'll make the announcement on my own candidacy at the appropriate time. I think this is the day to remember Theresa May — her duty, her sense of public service, the fact that she has done an incredibly difficult job with enormous integrity," Hunt told his local newspaper, Farnham Herald.

May said earlier in the day that she would step down as the party leader on 7 June but remain prime minister until a new party head was elected.

According to a statement from the Conservative Party's chairman, nominations for the leadership will close in the week starting 10 June.