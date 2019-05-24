Register
11:05 GMT +324 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Eisenberg Mohrenbrunnen, Germany

    German Town Under Fire for ‘Racist’ Name of Town Festival

    © Photo : Wikimedia Commons
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Eisenberg in central Germany has decided to use the German variant of the word “moor” in the title of its annual fest, paying tribute to a town legend. This definition was used to describe dark-skinned Africans but became quite rare decades ago. Some debate that it is offensive and has a clear reference to colonial times.

    The town of Eisenberg, with a population of 10,000, has had to fight off accusations of racism since changing the name of a traditional festival. It was decided to call the celebrations, set to begin on 24 May, “Mohrenfest”, which can be translated from German as “Moors’ Fest”.

    The rebranding and redesign were announced this year. The new name is said to reference an old local saga, eternalized with a monument and a fountain in Eisenberg. This saga tells the story of a moor, whom a nobleman had brought back after the Crusades to serve him. He did so well, but was wrongly accused of stealing a golden chain and sentenced to death. Luckily, he was proved to be innocent and was not executed. On the contrary, his loyalty was rewarded and the portrait of the legendary figure became a part of the town’s coat of arms.

    However, this tribute has not been warmly received by anti-discrimination organisations, namely Germany’s Black Person Initiative (ISD) and Anti-Discrimination Network in Thuringia, where the town is located.

    READ MORE: 'Chocolate Kiss': German Firm Under Fire for Royal Wedding Post, Dubbed 'Racist'

    In an open letter, the ISD accused the town of "celebrating racism, colonial history" with the new name. The Anti-Discrimination Network said the redesign and uncritical re-use of "racist images and terms in public" was a pretext of honouring local folklore. They insist that the symbolism of names like "Mohrenfest" is catastrophic. As German outlets point out, the use of the word “moor” for place-names and even the name of traditional pastry (Moorkop) has been a topic of heated debates in Germany for years.

    The town mayor, Michael Kieslich, noted that they had come up with a new name discussing this year celebration and the culture committee had endorsed it and the new festival concept. He told the German outlet Vice earlier that he sees no reason to "reconsider Eisenberg's story and the associated legend in any way”. He noted that, on the contrary, the city’s saga shows that it is important to look more closely in order to make the right decision.

    However, he later noted that they will examine all aspects of this issue critically after the celebrations. It will be decided later if the festival shall keep its current name.

    Related:

    Some 14,000 People Participate in Anti-Racism Rally in Germany – Reports
    'S**t for Years:' Toxic Reaction to Ozil Quitting Team Germany Over 'Racism'
    German FDP Chief Stirs Uproar With "Racist Bakery" Remark on Illegal Migration
    Racism, Xenophobia on Rise in Germany - Council of Europe
    Tags:
    history, criticism, festival, town, racism, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse