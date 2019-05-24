UK PM May Expected to Declare Possible Resignation Amid Brexit Row (VIDEO)

People gather at Downing Street after reports have suggested that British Prime Minister Theresa May will announce her resignation on Friday amid disagreements within the governing Conservative Party on her new Brexit plan.

Earlier this week, the House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom resigned, stating that the government's approach would not deliver on the Brexit referendum's result.

The leaders of the 1922 Committee, meanwhile, reportedly said that May could announce her resignation on Friday, adding that a new no-confidence vote on the PM would be allowed otherwise.

The United Kingdom was initially supposed to leave the European Union on 29 March. A withdrawal deal was reached weeks before this date, but the UK Parliament voted it down, and after a few rounds of negotiations Brussels subsequently moved the deadline to 31 October.