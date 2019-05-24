Register
24 May 2019
    European Parliament members attend a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019

    EU to Hold Second Day of European Parliament Elections Friday

    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    On the second day, citizens of two European nations will cast their votes.

    Friday, 24 May will become the second day of EU-wide elections to the European Parliament. On this day, voters of two nations — the Czech Republic and Ireland — will cast their ballots for parliamentarians.

    On the first day, the UK, who extended its Brexit deadline for six months, participated in the vote, voters in the Netherlands. Slovakia, Latvia and Malta will hold their vote on Saturday, 25 May.

    The main vote, however, will take place on 26 May, when the remaining 21 EU nations will cast their votes.

    The results of the vote will be presented simultaneously for the entire Union, on the evening of 26 May, after the last polling station on the continent is closed.

    The vote will determine the composition of the 751 seats of the European Parliament, 63 of which belong to the UK. Once the UK finalizes its Brexit procedure, its MEPs will leave Parliament, and the total number of seats will shrink to 705, with 27 UK seats being re-allocated to other EU nations in order to re-balance representation, according to The Daily Telegraph.

    New MEPs will be assigned using a variety of means including lists, appointments and elections. What this means is that some MEPs elected on May 23-26 will be stuck waiting in limbo until the UK leaves the EU, the Telegraph notes.

