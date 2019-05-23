Register
22:25 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man types on a computer keyboard

    ‘Not Limited’ to Cyberspace: NATO Threatens Physical Response to Cyberattacks

    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/Files
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's secretary general, told officials at the Cyber Defense Pledge Conference in London on Thursday that the alliance won't hesitate to use all means necessary to respond to cyberattacks moving forward.

    "Cyberattacks are becoming more frequent, more complex and more destructive. From low-level attempts to technologically sophisticated attacks. They come from states, and non-state actors. From close to home and from very far away. And they affect each and every one of us," the secretary said, before noting that "NATO is not immune."

    "We register suspicious events against NATO cyber systems every day. And cyber threats will become more dangerous with the development of new technologies. Such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep fakes."

    A Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 1B interceptor missile is launched from the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) during a Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy test in the mid-Pacific.
    © US Navy photo
    US Destroyer Fires SM-3 Anti-Ballistic Missile at NATO Defence Drills - US Navy

    The Norwegian official later noted that NATO officials have agreed that a cyberattack could in the future trigger Article 5 of the bloc's founding treaty, which dictates that an attack against one member can and will be treated as an attack against the whole of the military alliance.

    Among other points, he also stated that the integration of each member's cyber capabilities has made the bloc "more effective in cyberspace," and that the alliance is making sure members increase investment in cyber defenses and booming technologies.

    "For deterrence to have full effect, potential attackers must know that we are not limited to respond in cyberspace when we are attacked in cyberspace," Stoltenberg stressed. "We can and we will use the full range of capabilities at our disposal."

    It's presently unclear what exactly makes up NATO's "full range of capabilities," as neither Stoltenberg nor UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt expounded on the matter at the conference. Hunt remarked that "we need to balance clarity about our determination to act with constructive ambiguity about exactly what we would do in specific circumstances."

    Stoltenberg's remarks at the conference came as Hunt accused Russia of perpetrating cyberattacks on the infrastructure of several countries in a bid to find vulnerabilities.

    NATO's AWACS plane. File photo
    CC BY 2.0 / Archangel12 / Boeing E-3 Sentry AWACS
    NATO Plane ‘Patrols the Skies’ Over Romania as EU Leaders Discuss Bloc’s Future

    "This global campaign [by Russia] also seeks to compromise central government networks," Hunt continued. "I can disclose that in the last 18 months, the National Cyber Security Centre has shared information and assessments with 16 NATO Allies — and even more nations outside the Alliance — of Russian cyber activity in their countries."

    Recalling alleged Russian efforts to meddle in both Ukrainian and American presidential elections in 2014 and 2016, respectively, Hunt further stated that "authoritarian states possess ways of undermining free societies that dictators of earlier times would have envied."

    Of course, the first shot in cyberwarfare is widely acknowledged to have been fired by the US and Israel. They are understood to have created Stuxnet, a malicious computer worm developed as tool to derail Iranian nuclear research. Stanford's Center for International Security and Cooperation has identified the tool as the "world's first cyber weapon" that sent "shock waves throughout the tech community." And in many cases it is the US' own cyberweapons it and other countries now fear being used against them.

    "Recent events demonstrate that our adversaries regard democratic elections as a key vulnerability of an open society. If cyber interference were to become commonplace, the danger is that authoritarian states would damage public confidence in the very fabric of democracy," he added.

    Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations that it has carried out attacks against other states in cyberspace and that it has meddled in any electoral processes.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press-conference.
    © Sputnik / Aleksei Vitvitsky
    NATO Sec Gen Stoltenberg Says Hitler, Stalin and Daesh Were Enemies of Freedom

    Commentary from both officials come nearly a week after the EU adopted a new sanctions regime meant to target hostile actors dabbling in cyberattacks. The policies will involve travel bans and asset freezes.

    Tensions between the UK and Russia came to a boil in 2018 over the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. As a result of the incident, London expelled Russian diplomats from the country, alleging that the attack was carried out at the behest of the Russian government, which has refuted the claim and called for an independent investigation. Moscow subsequently expelled UK diplomats from Russia.

    Stoltenberg's meetings in London are part of larger preparations for a NATO summit in the capital, which is expected to occur in December 2019.

    Related:

    Moscow Says Possible Creation of 'Arab NATO' to Counter Iran a 'Dangerous Path'
    Ex-NATO General: Collapse of the INF Treaty Will be a Disaster for Europe
    Dunford Cancels NATO Trip Due to 'Unforeseen' Circumstances - Spokesperson
    Turkey RULES OUT Russian-Made S-400 Integration With NATO Infrastructure
    Side Effects of NATO's Yugoslavia Campaign: Cancer, Sterility & Mental Disorders
    Tags:
    cyberattack, NATO, Jeremy Hunt, Jens Stoltenberg, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse