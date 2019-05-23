Political Class Voted to Wipe Away Our Democracy – Political Campaigner

The UK government has announced that Theresa May's Brexit bill will not be published or debated until early June. Mrs May is under pressure to resign following negative feedback from her fellow MPs on her amended deal.

In an interview with Sputnik, political campaigner Michael Swadling shared his predictions concerning May's revised Brexit deal and named possible candidates to replace her at the post.

Sputnik: Will Theresa May be able to get her Brexit deal through parliament?

Michael Swadling: There doesn't feel like there's any chance that this deal will pass through parliament. Theresa May has managed to alienate most of the Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Democratic Unionist Party, and I'm not sure even the Scottish National Party or Green Party would vote for it. There's no future for this deal, and there hasn't been any future since October, and thankfully now it looks like there's no future for this prime minister, either.

Sputnik: Who could potentially replace Theresa May as British prime minister?

Michael Swadling: I can't see how they can replace her with anyone but a true Brexiteer; someone who hasn't supported the withdrawal agreement, someone who isn't in the Cabinet — anyone else will just be tarred with the terrible smear that Theresa May has put on this country.

READ MORE: UK Conservative Mel Stride Appointed As New Leader of House Of Commons — Report

Sputnik: Have the British political elite betrayed the public's wishes regarding Brexit?

Michael Swadling: This political class has voted to wipe away our democracy and they voted to ignore the biggest vote in British history. I don't think you could get a cigarette paper between the Lib-Lab-Con; they are all anti democrats and they all need to go.

*The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.