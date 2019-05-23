UK Conservative Mel Stride Appointed As New Leader of House Of Commons - Report

The news comes after former Commons leader Andrea Leadsom resigned on late Wednesday, citing clashes with UK prime minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

UK treasury minister Mel Stride was appointed as Commons leader, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

MP for Central Devon, Mr Mel Stride, was the former financial secretary to the Treasury, with Jess Norman replacing Stride's position. Mr Stride is set to attend Cabinet meetings, No 10 said.

More Cabinet shuffling includes former arts minister Michael Ellis' being appointed as Transport minister and backbencher Rebecca Pow becoming a junior minister for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Mrs Leadsom shocked Commons after announcing her resignation from the Cabinet Offices on late Wednesday, stating that she "no longer believed" that the government's Brexit strategy "could deliver on the referendum result".

It is with great regret and a heavy heart that I have decided to resign from the Government. pic.twitter.com/f2SOXkaqmH — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) May 22, 2019

Mrs Leadsom said in a letter to PM May that Britain would not be a "truly sovereign" country through her deal and that a second referendum on Brexit would be "dangerously divisive".