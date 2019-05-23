Register
14:41 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian soldiers and policemen patrol St. Mark's Square during the carnival celebrations in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

    Banksy Makes Surprise Appearance in Venice, Allegedly Gets Kicked Out by Police

    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The street-art star, who has managed to keep his identity secret for years despite leaving his unauthorised masterpieces all over the world, complained on Instagram that the Venice Biennale had never invited him and decided to take the matter into his own hands. It did not go quite so flawlessly, however.

    Mysterious street artist Banksy might have dropped by one of the world’s most prestigious art events, the Venice Biennale, to make another statement on the pressing issue. The knight of the brush and spray paint shared a video of the surprise visit to the Italian town on his official Instagram page. 

    The clip shows the alleged art genius/vandal, or his accomplice, setting up a stall in one of Venice’s crowded squares along with numerous painters. The collection of paintings, installed on easels and titled Oil in Venice, looked like a puzzle, depicting a giant cruise liner in the midst of the old city, which is criss-crossed with channels. According to media reports his new installation/performance was intended to draw attention to environmental pollution, as such ships empty their waste right into the sea, harming marine creatures and plants.

    Notably, in the caption Banksy lamented: “Despite being the largest and most prestigious art event in the world, for some reason I’ve never been invited”. However, this self-initiated visit did not seem to be welcomed. After sitting in front of his installation for some time, the man in the video was apparently rushed away by police for erecting his stall without authorisation.

    Banksy has made his name in the art world and beyond with statements on numerous political and social issues in the form of murals and graffiti, but has managed to keep his identity a secret despite numerous attempts to find out who the mysterious artist is. 

    READ MORE: Maybe-Banksy or His 'Little Helper' Caught on Video at Auction During Prank

    However, he has not stayed away from major cultural events in the past. Banksy staged one of his performances at a Contemporary Art Evening Auction at Sotheby's London last October. Then, a 101cm-by-78 cm canvas of the famous artwork “Girl with a Balloon” was destroyed by a mechanism operating from within the base of the frame, which shredded the artwork into strips shortly after it made £860,000, or $1.37 million. 

    The famous, but anonymous, artist claimed responsibility for the incident, as his official Instagram page published a post with a caption reading "Going, going, gone…"

    Related:

    New Banksy Street Art Surfaces at London's Marble Arch After Massive Attack Show
    'Drunk Halfwit' Attacks Banksy’s New Christmas 'Greetings' Mural - Reports
    Prof: Banksy Reaches People with Anti-Establishment Messages in a Brilliant Way
    Buyer to Keep $1 Mln Banksy Painting That Shredded Itself at Auction
    Tags:
    biennale, police, painting, art, Instagram, Banksy, Italy, Venice
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse