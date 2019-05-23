UK Woman Dies on Ryanair Flight in Majorca Moments Before Takeoff to Edinburgh

A UK woman died on Wednesday just minutes before it was scheduled to depart from Palma Airport in Majorca.
A Ryanair spokesperson said: "This flight from Palma to Edinburgh was delayed ahead of take-off after a customer became ill prior to departure."
The flight later departed three hours later after disembarked customers were allowed to board.
The Foreign Office said in a statement: "Our consular staff are supporting the family of a British woman following her death in Spain."
An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday to determine the cause of death, according to local media reports. Ryanair faced a similar incident in 2015 after Bolton-native Davina Taverner collapsed in the toilets of a flight bound for Lanzarote after suffering heart problems.
