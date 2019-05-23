UK PM May Expected to Declare Resignation on Friday Amid Brexit Stall - Reports

According to The Times, May will announce her resignation after a meeting with Graham Brady, the head of the 1922 Committee, the Conservative Party group in the UK House of Commons that oversees the party's leadership.
May presented her new version of the withdrawal deal earlier this week. The prime minister argued that if the parliamentarians backed her plan, they would be able to vote on a confirmatory Brexit referendum. May's move prompted criticism among lawmakers and officials.
Moreover, the House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom has stepped down over disagreements with May while the opposition has called for snap general elections. Some of the MPs even urged May to resign.
The Brexit deadline was subsequently moved to 31 October with London obliged to participate in the European Parliament elections if the deal is not passed by 23 May.
