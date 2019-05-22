Angel From Notre Dame's Rose Window Miraculously Found During Restoration

A massive fire broke out at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on 15 April. As a result of the blaze, the spire and part of the roof collapsed.

Experts dealing with the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris have found one of four gilded angel figures that used to adorn the iconic rose window, Tribune de l'art newspaper says.

Un angelot de la clé de voûte retrouvé à Notre-Dame https://t.co/yKcy8zw8k1 — La Tribune de l'Art (@ltdla) 21 мая 2019 г.

​The figure is in relatively good condition and its head was not damaged during the fire. This finding gives hope that the other angel figures might be found in the debris, too.

The sculptures of four angels were created by architect Germain Boffrand during the Notre Dame's restoration in 1728-1729.

The 15 April fire seriously damaged the cathedral, but its main towers, as well as relics and major works of art were saved.

The fire is blamed on renovation work that was underway at the time. Prosecutors have named accidental ignition as the most likely cause of the incident.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised to rebuild the 850-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral within five years.

Donations worth more than $1 billion have been made from all over the world to help rebuild the landmark cathedral.