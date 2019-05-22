Register
18:21 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Woman

    EXPLICIT IMAGES of Thousands of UK Women Posted Online With Area and Name Info

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Mega.NZ is the latest incarnation of file sharing site Megaupload, founded by German-Finnish internet mogul Kim Dotcom, who now faces extradition to the US to face multiple copyright infringement charges.

    Women across the UK have fallen victim to a website which allows users to share intimate images, the Daily Mail reported.

    Explicit photos and videos of thousands have been leaked to Mega.NZ — although the site has since removed the link to the material — with content categorised according to the town, cities and counties the women featured live in. Some were even named.

    Mikala Monsoon, a 23-year-old from Glasgow, discovered her photos were on the site after being sent a link by an old school friend — speaking to London's Metro newspaper, she said someone uploaded intimate photos of her when she was 17 and they have resurfaced online over the last six years. Since then, Monsoon has changed her name and moved away from home in a bid to escape the shame.

    "I've been so mortified, upset and anxious but now I am just angry. I've done my best to separate myself from it but last Wednesday I got a message from a girl I went to school with. She told me I was on this website. My pictures have been on Reddit and porn sites but this website was the biggest collection I've seen. The whole thing is appalling. So many people are driven to such anxiety and a lot of people are finding out about the pictures for the first time. They're in deep pain," she said.

    Mozilla Firefox cosplay
    CC BY 2.0 / Nayuki / Mozilla Firefox cosplay
    Saucy Foxy: Mozilla Firefox's DNS Encryption Could Go Around UK's PORN Ban - Reports
    The offence of disclosing private sexual images without consent became illegal in 2015 in England and Wales, and carries a maximum sentence of two years, while Scotland and Northern Ireland introduced legislation outlawing revenge porn in 2016 — although it's currently categorised as a 'communications crime', meaning victims aren't granted anonymity and there are no media reporting restrictions. This may account for why a third of revenge porn victims in the UK decided not to press charges in 2018.

    Campaigners argue even threatening to share images should also be classified as a crime, after Alice Ruggles, 24, was murdered by her former boyfriend Trimaan Dhillon in 2016 — he'd threatened to share explicit images of Ruggles online, and her mother believes she would've sought help from authorities sooner had he not done so.

    Related:

    Facebook Set to Combat ‘Revenge Porn’ Through New AI Technology
    Israel Waging War Against 'Revenge Porn' Plague
    Ronaldo's Ex Accuses Him of Revenge Porn Threats, Quits Twitter - Report
    Pure Invention? Feminist Imam Accuses Danish Islam Critic of 'Revenge Porn'
    Tags:
    online harassment, sensitive pictures, explicit images, revenge, revenge porn, MegaUpload, Kim Dotcom, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse