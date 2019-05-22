Daesh Releases New Propaganda Posters Threatening Attacks in London - Report

The posters, posted on Twitter by the Terror Research and Analysis Consortium watchdog, were reportedly created by the pro-Daesh Ash Shaff Media Foundation. They promise attacks in major cities, including London and New York, "coming soon".

The Terror Research and Analysis Consortium — one of the most comprehensive compendiums of information and analyses of terrorist groups and activities in the world — has released three new menacing propaganda posters produced by Daesh supporters.

One of the published posters reportedly depicts a masked terrorist wielding a knife above New York City, entreating lone extremists to "fight them in your country". In another, a suicide bomber stands in front of a burning Big Ben — it quotes the Koran's At-Tawbah 5 — or 'Sword Verse'.

"And when the sacred months have passed. Then kill the polytheists wherever you find them and capture them and besiege them and sit in wait for them at every place of ambush…," according to the watchdog.

However, it predictably excludes a significantly friendlier passage from the very next verse, which reportedly states: "If any of the idolaters seeks of thee protection, grant him protection till he hears the words of God; then do thou convey him to his place of security."

According to the Terror Research and Analysis Consortium, the final poster states: "Remember O you who have believed, whoever of you should revert from his religion…Allah will bring forth in place of them a people he will love and who will love him… who are humble toward the believers, powerful against the disbelievers… they strive in the cause of Allah and do not fear the blame of a critic. That is the favor of Allah, he bestows it upon whom he wills. And Allah is all encompassing and knowing."

The posters follow Daesh propaganda about the Notre Dame cathedral blaze circulated after the tragic incident in Paris in April — the terror group reportedly called the inferno "retribution and punishment" and told Western countries to "wait for the next".