UK Prime Minister Theresa May Answers Questions in the House of Commons (VIDEO)

The British Prime Minister is facing questions from MPs a day after a Cabinet meeting where she presented a revised withdrawal deal that includes "significant further changes to protect the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom".

Among other things, the bill outlines new guarantees on the Northern Ireland border issue, offers a vote on different customs options and gives a more thorough overview of the legal aspect of workers' rights after Brexit.

Earlier this week, the UK Prime Minister presented her New Brexit Deal to MPs. According to Mrs May, if the lawmakers back this deal, they will get a vote on whether to hold another referendum on Brexit.

