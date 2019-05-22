Register
10:19 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Couple

    Dark-Skinned Unwelcome: Finnish Party in Hot Water Over Anti-Multiculturalist Ad

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The youth organisation of Finland's largest right-wing party has provoked strong reactions by claiming that dark-skinned families are not welcome in the Nordic country.

    Finnish Youth, the junior wing of the right-wing Finns Party has sparked outrage with its new campaign.

    In the run-up to the EU election, in which the Finns Party expects major electoral gains, Finnish Youth has shared a screenshot from a European parliament ad, which shows two happy dark-skinned parents and their child.

    "Vote Finns so that Finland's future will not look like this", Finnish Youth captioned the screenshot.

    ​Their campaign has sparked strong reactions across the Finnish political landscape.

    Lawyer and Social Democrat politician Sakari Timonen called the post "openly racist" and called for the government to halt grants to the Finns Youth.

    According to Finnish law, youth organisations receiving government grants should have "solidarity, cultural diversity and internationalism" as their foundation. According to the Finnish Youth website, "no to multiculturalism" is one of the organisation's principles.

    READ MORE: WATCH Finnish Right-Wingers' Election Film BANNED by Global Cinema Giant

    Li Andersson, the leader of the Left Alliance, also claimed that Finns's "racism" was "crystal clear".

    Finnish Youth president Asseri Kinnunen is running for the European Parliament election for the Finns Party. According to Kinnunen, Finnish Youth wanted to initiate a debate on the European Parliament's "propaganda campaign".

    "We wanted to debate if it is the EU or Finland's own decision-makers who decide over Finland's future", Kinnunen explained his standpoint, as quoted by the daily Hufvudstadsbladet.

    By his own admission, Kinnunen wants to work for the Finnish economy, security and agriculture. He also proposes a strict immigration policy and has backed border controls.

    READ MORE: Finnish Right-Wing Leader: Forget Migrants, Let People Grow Gray

    On Twitter, the Finnish Youth's campaign triggered mixed reactions. While some hailed Finns' desire to "keep Finland Finnish and Europe European", as one user put it, others found their ethnicity-based nationalism unappealing.

    Wisecrackers were quick to point out that former Finnish Youth leader, Sebastian Tynkkynen, currently an MP, had a more tolerant attitude toward dark-skinned people and even has a boyfriend from Mozambique.

    ​The Finns are a right-wing Eurosceptic party and part of the party alliance spearheaded by Italian PM Matteo Salvini. In the 2019 general election, they sensationally finished second with 17.5 percent of the vote. In Finnish and Swedish, the party is known as the True Finns, a name formerly used even in English.

    READ MORE: 'Not Beneficial': Think Tank Puts Huge Price Tag on Iraqi, Somali Migrants

    Related:

    Finns Blame Migrants' Culture, Religion for Wave of Sex Attacks
    Tags:
    multiculturalism, migrant crisis, immigration, Finns Party, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse