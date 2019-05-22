French Politician Urges UK Not to 'Export its Political Crisis' Over to Europe

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Theresa May set out a "new deal" for Britain's departure from the bloc, even offering MPs the possibility to vote on holding a second Brexit referendum, if the Parliament approves her plan.

"We respect the British. We ask them to allow us to go forward on our own path, and in the meantime, we ask Britain not to export its political crisis over to the European Union", Nathalie Loiseau, a top EU election candidate from President Emmanuel Macron's party told RTL radio.

She also noted that the decision about holding another referendum is still up to London.

READ MORE: UK PM May on Brexit: You Need a Deal First Before Second Referendum (VIDEO)

The statement comes after earlier this month the negotiations between the government and the Labour Party collapsed after six weeks, with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn doubting that May would be able to secure any deal at all due to her ever-weakening position.

May's Brexit plan is expected to be put to a vote in early June and, if the legislation fails, Great Britain is set either for a no deal or for Article 50 to be revoked.