UK Prime Minister May Delivers Statement on New Brexit Deal (VIDEO)

Theresa May stated earlier that she was going to make a "bold offer" to the Parliament on amending the Brexit deal, which is hoped will help pass the withdrawal agreement through the legislature.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is delivering a statement on her new withdrawal agreement bill in London on 21 May following a Cabinet meeting.

Alternative arrangements for the Irish border, workers' rights, and environmental protections were discussed during the meeting earlier in the day.

The Brexit bill is expected to be put to a vote in early June and, if it fails, the UK is set either for a no deal or for Article 50 to be revoked.

