Austrian President Says All FPO Ministers Except Foreign Minister Quitting

"Van der Bellen has just announced that all the ministers from the FPO are resigning, Foreign Minister Kneissl remains in office", it said on Twitter.
Earlier on 20 May, a poll showed that the FPO party has lost five per cent of votes in a prospect snap election amid the situation with the video.
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has called for the holding of a parliamentary snap election in the beginning of September after a meeting with the chancellor.
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has not only called for holding snap parliamentary elections, but refused to maintain a government coalition with the FPO. The scandal also resulted in Strache's resignation as the FPO leader and country's vice-chancellor.
Moscow on Austrian Video Scandal: Enemies Produce Fake News to Smear Russia
The tense situation around Strache erupted on 17 May, just over a week before the European Parliament elections, when Der Spiegel and Suddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing a video recording that they obtained, that in 2017, Strache discussed the possibility of an acquisition of the Kronen Zeitung newspaper by a Russian-speaking Latvian citizen in order to secure help in the coming parliamentary election. The outlets claimed that million-euro deals were also discussed at the meeting in Ibiza, Spain, including access to government contracts.
