Police Nab Climber Earlier Spotted Scaling Eiffel Tower - Report

Earlier on Monday, the Eiffel Tower was evacuated after a man was seen climbing the tower. The authorities have adviced people to postpone their visits until further notice.

The climber who scaled the Eiffel Tower in Paris has been apprehended by the police, according to AP report. The man, who remained on the Paris's most iconic tower for more than six hours, has been apprehended shortly before the nightfall, the sources say.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, "is in the hands of the emergency teams" deployed to the tower, the company operating the structure said in a statement, according to AFP. The Eiffel tower will reopen to visitors as normal early on Tuesday, the company said.

READ MORE: Assassin's Creed IRL: Paris Police Arrest Man Walking Around with Hidden Blades

The officials had to close the tourist attraction Monday "until further notice," after a man was spotted dangling before the third and the highest level of the structure, AP reported earlier. It was unclear how the male trespasser mananaged to get past the Tower's security system. A "massive" team of police and firefighters — including a climbing specialists — was dispatched at the site, BFM-TV reported Monday. The officials attempted to negotiate with the climber, whose motivations remain unclear, Fox News report says.