All FPO Ministers Leave Austrian Government Amid Video Scandal - Reports

All Austrian Freedom Party's ministers have left the right-wing government, the local APA news agency reported on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz suggested sacking right-wing Interior Minister Herbert Kickl amid the video scandal involving Austria's Freedom Party (FPO) leader and Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, according to Reuters.
READ MORE: Analyst REVEALS Who Could Benefit From Austrian Vice-Chancellor Video Scandal
The Freedom Party, in turn, stated that it would pull its ministers out of the government if Kickl was forced out.
The scandal prompted Strache to resign from his post as the vice-chancellor and stand down as the leader of the FPO. Strache, who became vice-chancellor following the 2017 election, described the situation as a trap and political assassination.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)